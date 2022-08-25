StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

