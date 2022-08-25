StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.