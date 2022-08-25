StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of CAAS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
