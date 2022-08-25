StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

