StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.