StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Stock Performance
NASDAQ EML opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
Insider Activity
In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
