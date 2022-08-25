StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.