StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

