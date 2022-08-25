StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

