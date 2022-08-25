StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

