StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.