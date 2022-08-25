StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 17.51. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
About Professional Diversity Network
