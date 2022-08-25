StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

