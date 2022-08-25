StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.