StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SALM opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

