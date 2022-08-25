StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

