StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 7.4 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 91.35 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

