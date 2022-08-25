StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

