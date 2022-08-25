StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of 205.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

