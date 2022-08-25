StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.96.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.