StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.96.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

