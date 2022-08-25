StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $626,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

