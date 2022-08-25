StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $626,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
