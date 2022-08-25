StockNews.com Upgrades Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Strong-Buy

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

BKEP stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 267.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

