StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Critical Survey

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 3.46 -$251.79 million ($1.75) -5.66 GTY Technology $60.45 million 6.19 -$53.83 million ($0.71) -8.87

GTY Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

StoneCo has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StoneCo and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -36.63% -7.68% -2.60% GTY Technology -64.12% -9.74% -6.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 8 3 0 2.00 GTY Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.72%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats GTY Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About GTY Technology

(Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also provides cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting SaaS, software, and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. As of July 7, 2022, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was taken private.

