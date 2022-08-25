Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,273,667 shares trading hands.

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

