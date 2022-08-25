Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STRM. TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.