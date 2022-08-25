Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,610,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,874,837,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.