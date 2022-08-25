Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

