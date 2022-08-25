Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $297,493,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,814,000 after buying an additional 642,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 516,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.