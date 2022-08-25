Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

