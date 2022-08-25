Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $104.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.13 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

