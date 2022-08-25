Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 448,531 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $15,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 615,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.