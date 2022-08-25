Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,255,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.