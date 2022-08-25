Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bumble by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

