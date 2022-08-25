Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

