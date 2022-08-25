Swiss National Bank Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 886,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tellurian Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.