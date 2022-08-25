Swiss National Bank Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,601,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $47,831,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 639,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 68,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

