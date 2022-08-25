Swiss National Bank Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.