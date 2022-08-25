Swiss National Bank Has $4.87 Million Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

MNTV opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

MNTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

