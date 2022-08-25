Swiss National Bank Has $4.89 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $26,306,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $15,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,253,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

