Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,965 shares of company stock worth $1,063,454. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

