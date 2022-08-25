Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

