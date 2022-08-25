Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.08

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as low as $18.97. Swiss Re shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 79,909 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Barclays cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.