Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic makes up 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kokino LLC owned about 8.01% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.