Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.54. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 330 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Symbolic Logic
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.