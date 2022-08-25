Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.54. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 330 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

