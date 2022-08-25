Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.96. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 274,443 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.
Synlogic Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
