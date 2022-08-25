T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTOO. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.13 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.