Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.