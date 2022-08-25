Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

