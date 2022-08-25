Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tantech by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Further Reading

