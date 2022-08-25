Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Tantech shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 375,076 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Tantech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tantech by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.