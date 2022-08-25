Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Tantech shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 375,076 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
