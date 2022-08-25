Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

