Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.73. Tarena International shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 29,321 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
