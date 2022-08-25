Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TTM opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Tata Motors has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 132.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $23,649,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

